We Are China

Scenery of Laigu glacier in Baxoi County, China's Xizang

Xinhua) 18:47, November 16, 2024

A drone photo taken on Nov. 15, 2024 shows the Laigu glacier in Baxoi County of Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Kelsang Namgyai)

This photo taken on Nov. 15, 2024 shows the Laigu glacier in Baxoi County of Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Purbu Tsering)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 15, 2024 shows the Laigu glacier in Baxoi County of Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Fan)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 15, 2024 shows the Laigu glacier in Baxoi County of Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Purbu Tsering)

This photo taken on Nov. 15, 2024 shows the Laigu glacier in Baxoi County of Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Fan)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)