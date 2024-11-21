Riwoche national nature reserve a paradise for Xizang red deer
A flock of Xizang red deer forage at Riwoche national nature reserve in Riwoche County in the city of Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
The Riwoche national nature reserve was set up to protect the deer, a species under second-class national protection.
A flock of Xizang red deer forage at Riwoche national nature reserve in Riwoche County in the city of Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
A flock of Xizang red deer forage at Riwoche national nature reserve in Riwoche County in the city of Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
A flock of Xizang red deer forage at Riwoche national nature reserve in Riwoche County in the city of Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
A flock of Xizang red deer forage at Riwoche national nature reserve in Riwoche County in the city of Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Nov. 19, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.