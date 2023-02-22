Languages

Archive

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Home>>

How well do you know swans?

(People's Daily App) 15:48, February 22, 2023

How do swans court, kiss and fall in love?

(Source: Shijie app-guangge; produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories