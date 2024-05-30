We Are China

Landscape of West Lake with lotus flowers in Hangzhou

Ecns.cn) 16:32, May 30, 2024

Scenery of blooming lotus flowers and leaves over West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

