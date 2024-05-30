Home>>
Landscape of West Lake with lotus flowers in Hangzhou
(Ecns.cn) 16:32, May 30, 2024
Scenery of blooming lotus flowers and leaves over West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Scenery of blooming lotus flowers and leaves over West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Scenery of blooming lotus flowers and leaves over West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Scenery of blooming lotus flowers and leaves over West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tourists enjoy spring at West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou
- Temporary resting space for deliverymen put into use in Hangzhou, E China
- Tourists visit West Lake in Hangzhou, E China
- Two-color water lily blooms in West Lake
- Vibrant nightlife spurs Hangzhou’s economy
- Romantic golden glow sunrise in Hangzhou park
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.