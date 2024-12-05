Park in Southwest China revives scene of exotic planet
Aerial view of a rock forest in Moshi Park, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 3, 2024. (China News Service/Zhang Lang)
Known as the "Bermuda Triangle of Chinese Geology," Moshi Park has gained popularity with its unparalleled geologic formations of mylonitic rocks. Spanning 4.8 square kilometers at an altitude of about 3,500 meters, the park brings visitors into the world of an "exotic planet."
