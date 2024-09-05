China establishes key pillars of national park system

Xinhua) 20:53, September 05, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China has established key pillars of its national park system, a significant institutional innovation in the country's ecological conservation construction, Zhang Liming, an official with the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, said on Thursday.

China has been actively promoting the construction of a national park-based nature reserve system since 2012, Zhang told a press conference.

The country has also accelerated the legislation process for national parks and strengthened their management, he added.

Due to the country's unswerving conservation efforts, the number of flagship species within national parks has continued to grow. For instance, the Tibetan antelopes population has risen to over 70,000, while the snow leopards population has returned to over 1,200. In addition, the wild population of Hainan gibbons has increased from less than 10 to 42.

A flagship species is a rare and endangered species that is scientifically significant for global biodiversity conservation, and possesses a broad social appeal.

China's ecosystem is steadily improving in terms of diversity, stability and sustainability. Overall, the Yangtze River, Yellow River and Lancang River sources have been well protected, conserving more than 70 percent of the habitat of wild giant pandas.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)