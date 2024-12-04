We Are China

Picturesque winter scenery in N China's Meilin Valley

People's Daily Online) 14:22, December 04, 2024

This photo captures the stunning winter scenery in Meilin Valley in Chifeng, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Wang Zheng)

In early winter, Meilin Valley, located in Harqin Banner, Chifeng city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, is enveloped in mist, with winding snow paths, swaying wind turbines, and rolling mountains. Bathed in the warm glow of the morning sun, the landscape unfolds into a beautiful, picturesque winter scene.

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)