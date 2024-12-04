Picturesque winter scenery in N China's Meilin Valley
This photo captures the stunning winter scenery in Meilin Valley in Chifeng, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Wang Zheng)
In early winter, Meilin Valley, located in Harqin Banner, Chifeng city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, is enveloped in mist, with winding snow paths, swaying wind turbines, and rolling mountains. Bathed in the warm glow of the morning sun, the landscape unfolds into a beautiful, picturesque winter scene.
This photo captures the stunning winter scenery in Meilin Valley in Chifeng, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Wang Zheng)
This photo captures the stunning winter scenery in Meilin Valley in Chifeng, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Wang Zheng)
This photo captures the stunning winter scenery in Meilin Valley in Chifeng, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Wang Zheng)
This photo captures the stunning winter scenery in Meilin Valley in Chifeng, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Wang Zheng)
This photo captures the stunning winter scenery in Meilin Valley in Chifeng, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Wang Zheng)
This photo captures the stunning winter scenery in Meilin Valley in Chifeng, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Wang Zheng)
Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.
Photos
Related Stories
- Winter scenery across China
- New facility to meet needs of heating season
- Rime frost and clouds create a winter wonderland in NE China's Heilongjiang
- China ramps up energy supply efforts as winter cold spell looms
- Scenery of early winter across China
- Winter scenery across China
- Trending in China | Sun-dried foods for winter
- Level-IV emergency response to low temperatures activated in East, Central China
- Severe cold front hits central, eastern regions; schools forced to delay start of new semester
- Holiday travelers trapped on icy highways receive heartwarming help
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.