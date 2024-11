We Are China

Winter scenery across China

Xinhua) 08:54, November 14, 2024

A drone photo taken on Nov. 12, 2024 shows people visiting a scenic area in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 11, 2024 shows people having fun at a scenic spot in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Qiu Hongbin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows citizens doing morning exercises in Deqing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Ni Lifang/Xinhua)

Whooper swans are pictured in Lidao Town of Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 12, 2024 shows the scenery of Baima River Wetland Park in Tancheng County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows boats sailing in the Shenjiamen fishing port in Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 13, 2024. (Photo by Zou Xunyong/Xinhua)

Whooper swans are pictured at a national wetland park in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 12, 2024. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Nov. 12, 2024 shows a view of a park in Qujing City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Sun Wenlai/Xinhua)

