Trending in China | Sun-dried foods for winter

(People's Daily App) 16:35, October 11, 2024

As the autumn harvest wraps up, preserving food for the winter becomes essential. In China, sun-drying has been a traditional method for thousands of years. By using sunlight to reduce excess moisture, people not only extend their produce's shelf life for use in the winter months, but also enhance its flavor.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

