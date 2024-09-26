Home>>
Trending in China | Sea urchins: a delicious ocean treasure
(People's Daily App) 11:21, September 26, 2024
Sea urchins are a true oceanic delicacy! Despite their thorny shells, fishermen eagerly dive to collect them. When opened, they release a fresh ocean aroma, and when prepared as a dish, their irresistible flavor captivates the senses!
(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Zhang Yangqian)
