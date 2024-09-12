Home>>
Trending in China | Fried cattle skin
(People's Daily App) 16:24, September 12, 2024
The Dai people of Southwest China's Yunnan Province have a unique culinary tradition. They make a popular snack called "fried cattle skin." Boiled, sliced, sun-dried and deep-fried, this crispy treat showcases the resourcefulness and rich cultural heritage of the Dai ethnic group.
(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Liang Xiaojian)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trending in China | Donkey-hide gelatin
- McDonald’s expands operational map in Chinese market, to roll out more outlets in the country
- Trending in China | Explore matcha making
- 9th China International Food and Catering Expo kicks off in Changsha
- Trending in China | Classic snacks: Tianjin 'tea soup'
- Trending in China | Feast in the 'ice city': Harbin red sausage
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.