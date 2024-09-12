Trending in China | Fried cattle skin

(People's Daily App) 16:24, September 12, 2024

The Dai people of Southwest China's Yunnan Province have a unique culinary tradition. They make a popular snack called "fried cattle skin." Boiled, sliced, sun-dried and deep-fried, this crispy treat showcases the resourcefulness and rich cultural heritage of the Dai ethnic group.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Liang Xiaojian)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)