9th China International Food and Catering Expo kicks off in Changsha

Xinhua) 10:27, September 07, 2024

An exhibitor (L) shows meal boxes during the 9th China International Food and Catering Expo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The expo kicked off in Changsha on Friday, with more than 1000 companies showcasing their new products, technologies and achievements. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Visitors look at special meals displayed during the 9th China International Food and Catering Expo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The expo kicked off in Changsha on Friday, with more than 1000 companies showcasing their new products, technologies and achievements. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Visitors try snacks during the 9th China International Food and Catering Expo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The expo kicked off in Changsha on Friday, with more than 1000 companies showcasing their new products, technologies and achievements. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An exhibitor (L) introduces food to a visitor during the 9th China International Food and Catering Expo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The expo kicked off in Changsha on Friday, with more than 1000 companies showcasing their new products, technologies and achievements. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Visitors wait for beer tasting during the 9th China International Food and Catering Expo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The expo kicked off in Changsha on Friday, with more than 1000 companies showcasing their new products, technologies and achievements. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Visitors try snacks during the 9th China International Food and Catering Expo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The expo kicked off in Changsha on Friday, with more than 1000 companies showcasing their new products, technologies and achievements. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An exhibitor (R) introduces products to visitors during the 9th China International Food and Catering Expo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The expo kicked off in Changsha on Friday, with more than 1000 companies showcasing their new products, technologies and achievements. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

People take photos of a carved pumpkin displayed during the 9th China International Food and Catering Expo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The expo kicked off in Changsha on Friday, with more than 1000 companies showcasing their new products, technologies and achievements. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An exhibitor promotes spices through live streaming during the 9th China International Food and Catering Expo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The expo kicked off in Changsha on Friday, with more than 1000 companies showcasing their new products, technologies and achievements. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An exhibitor shows cooking skills during the 9th China International Food and Catering Expo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The expo kicked off in Changsha on Friday, with more than 1000 companies showcasing their new products, technologies and achievements. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)