Young people's changing attitude toward food reflects evolution of China

Xinhua) 10:34, September 26, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese people have come a long way in ensuring their food security over the 75 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China.

As an old Chinese saying goes, "Food is the first necessity of people." But over the years, Chinese people's attitude toward food has changed dramatically, especially among young people.

Now focusing more on the emotional value of food and maintaining healthy diets, the evolution of Chinese young people's understanding of food has reflected the evolution of the country.

HEALTHIER DIETS

Yang Ming, who hails from north China's Tianjin Municipality, is the fourth-generation owner of a once-failing but now revived traditional pastry shop.

When he took over the shop from his father nine years ago, he knew he had to capture the interest of younger customers to turn things around. One thing he did to that end was cut the amounts of oil and sugar that went into the shop's pastries by over 30 percent, while still retaining their full flavor.

The move met the growing customer demand for healthier products, and was received positively in the market. Thanks to this change and others that were implemented to cater to younger customers, Yang's business now boasts more than 40 branches and has 5 million followers online, over three-quarters of whom are aged between 18 and 35.

People's pursuit of healthier diets has slowly changed the landscape of the urban market, and can be seen clearly in areas where residents used to rely heavily on cooking oil and salt in their food.

In Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, increasing amounts of fruits and vegetables can now be seen beside traditional foods such as stewed lamb and deep-fried noodles on the tables of nomads.

To counter the risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease associated with traditional eating habits, the local government has encouraged residents to plant more fruits and vegetables, and distributed special oil pots and salt spoons to help people limit the volumes they add to their food.

This shift in eating habits falls in line with observations made in the China Agricultural Sector Development Report 2024, which was released earlier this year. It noted the continuous upgrading of Chinese residents' food consumption structure, the focus of which is no longer just staple foods. Grain, meat, fruits, vegetables and fish now all feature prominently in this consumption structure.

EMOTIONAL VALUE

For many young Chinese people, eating is also becoming more about adding emotional value to life. In the words of one young person who spoke with Xinhua, "Eating and drinking is like massaging your spirit."

This attitude toward food is clear online, with young consumers using food-related slang terms and hashtags on social media to showcase their personalities, choosing foods that fit their tastes and values.

As a result, nicknames such as "matcha brains" for matcha lovers and "microscope food observer" for those who always examine ingredient lists are now commonplace on social media.

And food and drink businesses are taking advantage of this trend. According to a report compiled by PwC and the China Chain Store and Franchise Association, these businesses are now more focused on providing emotional value for their young customers.

Popular chain eateries, for example, can be seen tagging discounted workday meal packages as "Laborers' combos" to draw the attention of young workers. And in light of the rising popularity of temples among young people, some businesses are sticking messages such as "Become rich overnight" on their products to attract young temple-goers seeking good luck.

For Yang Ming and his pastry shop, adjusting to this market shift has come naturally. While still serving up seasonal traditional pastry snacks, he has embraced the fervor for traditional culture among young Chinese people and designed a number of product wrappers that fuse traditional culture with modern elements, gaining further popularity among customers.

"Traditional pastries are not only a daily source of sustenance, but also carriers of Chinese culture and symbols of spiritual sentiment," Yang said.

