Trending in China | Brown sugar

September 12, 2024

Brown sugar is a cherished traditional Chinese sweetener with a rich history. Produced from sugarcane juice, this molasses-like ingredient adds depth and warmth to various regional dishes and treats.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

