Trending in China | Brown sugar
(People's Daily App) 16:21, September 12, 2024
Brown sugar is a cherished traditional Chinese sweetener with a rich history. Produced from sugarcane juice, this molasses-like ingredient adds depth and warmth to various regional dishes and treats.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
