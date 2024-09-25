China launches initiative to tackle obesity surge

Xinhua) 09:52, September 25, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China has improved its obesity treatment guidelines for private medical institutions as soaring obesity rates threaten the health of people of all ages.

According to a 2020 report from the National Health Commission (NHC), 34.3 percent of the country's adults were overweight and 16.4 percent were obese. Research predicts that overweight and obesity rates among Chinese adults could reach 65.3 percent by 2030.

Chinese minors are also facing significant weight challenges. Currently, about 19 percent of people aged 6 to 17 and 10.4 percent of children under 6 are overweight or obese.

As treatment options for obesity grow more diverse, more and more patients are turning to health care providers for professional treatment plans. Medication, surgical intervention and lifestyle changes are some of these options.

A new initiative has seen the establishment of a weight management center to offer expert guidance to private health care facilities that provide weight loss services, aiming to enhance their ability to diagnose and treat obesity.

Obesity is regarded as a significant trigger for a variety of chronic diseases, including diabetes and cancer. It is a major obstacle to realizing China's long-term health goals, such as raising the nation's average life expectancy to 79 by 2030, as proposed in the country's Outline of Healthy China 2030.

To combat the rising obesity rates, China has introduced a series of initiatives aimed at raising public awareness of weight management and the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

In February, the NHC released a set of dietary guidelines to offer advice on food choices and provide recipes tailored to various dietary habits across different regions of China.

