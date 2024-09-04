China releases guidelines to improve rural public health

September 04, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission and 13 other authorities jointly issued a set of guidelines on Tuesday to improve public health in the country's rural areas.

According to the guidelines, the government will promote healthy lifestyles in rural areas and take preventive measures to avoid people falling into poverty due to illness.

China will improve the healthcare system in rural areas by enhancing infrastructure conditions, optimizing functional layouts, developing talent, and refining operational mechanisms, the guidelines state.

The country aims to substantially reduce the disparities in healthcare development and the health level of residents in urban and rural areas over the next decade, according to the guidelines.

