China's average life expectancy rises to 78.6 years
(Xinhua) 14:57, August 29, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's average life expectancy has reached a record high of 78.6 years, according to a report released Thursday by the National Health Commission.
