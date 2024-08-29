We Are China

China's average life expectancy rises to 78.6 years

Xinhua) 14:57, August 29, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's average life expectancy has reached a record high of 78.6 years, according to a report released Thursday by the National Health Commission.

