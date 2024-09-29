Home>>
Trending in China | Bamboo rice: A taste of nature
(People's Daily App) 15:50, September 29, 2024
Experience the exquisite flavors of nature with bamboo rice, a popular staple in many regions of China. Steamed and served in fresh bamboo, glutinous rice fuses with the plant's natural aromas for a unique and earthy taste.
(Video source: Kuaishou; compiled by Fan Xiaoyu)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.