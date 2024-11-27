Home>>
Rime frost and clouds create a winter wonderland in NE China's Heilongjiang
(People's Daily Online) 14:42, November 27, 2024
A stunning winter landscape of rime frost and clouds has emerged across Aihui district in Heihe city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Along the Heilongjiang River, morning light pierces through the rolling sea of clouds, illuminating the frost-covered trees that reach skyward through the mist.
The river provides ample moisture for rime formation in winter, while sub-zero temperatures accelerate frost development. At sunrise, golden rays enhance the natural beauty, while twilight makes the frost sparkle, creating a snow-clad forest landscape that feels like a painting amid white mountains and dark waters.
Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
