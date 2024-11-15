Scenery of early winter across China
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2024 shows the scenery in Xindianzi Town of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
Tourists visit a wetland in Eryuan County of Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Nov. 14, 2024. (Photo by Luo Xincai/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2024 shows the scenery in Xindianzi Town of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2024 shows people visiting Donghu Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 14, 2024 shows the scenery at the Jinshanling section of the Great Wall in Luanping County, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows the scenery at the Mount Fanjingshan scenic area in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Li He/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows the scenery at the Mount Fanjingshan scenic area in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Li He/Xinhua)
Photos
- Miao people celebrate traditional New Year and Guzang Festival in SW China's Guizhou
- Unique rural tradition attracts visitors to east China's Huangling Village
- Golden avenue's enchanting late-autumn scenery in SW China's Guizhou
- In pics: Picturesque early winter scenery of Potatso National Park in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- Winter scenery across China
- Trending in China | Sun-dried foods for winter
- Level-IV emergency response to low temperatures activated in East, Central China
- Severe cold front hits central, eastern regions; schools forced to delay start of new semester
- Holiday travelers trapped on icy highways receive heartwarming help
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.