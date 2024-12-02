Winter scenery across China

Xinhua) 13:07, December 02, 2024

An aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2024 shows the scenery in Yongning Town of Tonggu County, Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo by Zhou Liang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 30, 2024 shows the scenery of Tianquan Lake scenic area in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

People feed red-billed gulls at the Yuantouzhu scenic spot of the Taihu Lake in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Photo by Huan Yueliang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 28, 2024 shows the scenery of the Wawu Mountain in Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Zhang Zhongping/Xinhua)

Swans are seen at a wetland in Feidong County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 30, 2024. (Photo by Ruan Xuefeng/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 30, 2024 shows a marine ranch in Xiajiaomen Village of Ganjiang Town, Yuhuan City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Duan Junli/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Lion Forest Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 29, 2024. (Photo by Wang Jiankang/Xinhua)

Birds are seen near a persimmon tree in Yaowan Village of Sanquan Town, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 29, 2024. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)

Birds rest on a persimmon tree branch in Yaowan Village of Sanquan Town, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 29, 2024. (Photo by Qu Mingbin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 30, 2024 shows the scenery at the Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Wang Zhonghu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 30, 2024 shows people working at a salt field in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Wang Wangwang/Xinhua)

People visit the Xuanwu Lake Park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 30, 2024. (Photo by Fang Dongxu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 29, 2024 shows a marine ranch in Ailun Bay of Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Yang Zhili/Xinhua)

