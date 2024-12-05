Wutong Mountain in S China's Shenzhen offers breathtaking natural and urban views

Photo shows a stunning view of the Shenzhen TV Tower, located at the Xiaowutong peak of Wutong Mountain in Luohu district, Shenzhen city, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Wutong Mountain located in Luohu district, Shenzhen city, south China's Guangdong Province, captivates visitors with unique natural beauty, a panoramic view of Shenzhen's urban skyline, as well as a distant glimpse of the mountains and buildings in Hong Kong's New Territories.

Standing at an elevation of 943.7 meters, the mountain is the highest peak in Shenzhen.

The Wutong Mountain Scenic Area, centered around Wutong Mountain, is a nationally recognized scenic spot. It stands out as one of the few urban natural reserves in China, combining coastal mountains and rich natural vegetation, offering a rare blend of natural beauty within an urban setting.

By virtue of its unique natural beauty and cultural landmarks, Wutong Mountain Scenic Area has become an ideal place for both locals and tourists who look to enjoy breathtaking views and experience the tranquility of nature.

