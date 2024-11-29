Mecha whale shark swims with fish at Shenzhen aquarium

People's Daily Online) 15:50, November 29, 2024

At Xiaomeisha Sea World in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, visitors have the opportunity to view an innovative biomimetic mecha whale shark. Measuring 4.7 meters long, the whale shark's structure is made from TC4 titanium alloy and 316L stainless steel. It consists of 13,000 precision components and contains 156 sensors, enabling it to closely simulate the movements of real whale sharks.

Whale sharks are classified as vulnerable (UV) species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. The mecha whale shark not only showcases advanced biomimetic technology but also reduces the aquarium's dependence on real marine life, helping visitors understand the need to protect endangered species.

