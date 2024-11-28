China's replica art village reinvents itself as original art hub

Dafen village, once known for mass-producing replica oil paintings, has transformed into a thriving arts hub in southern China, housing tens of thousands of artists and more than 1,000 art-related businesses.

The village, situated in Longgang district of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, once produced eight out of 10 Chinese oil paintings sold in Western markets, where Chinese works accounted for 70 percent of total sales.

International journalists recently visited Dafen to witness its ongoing transformation from mass production to original art creation.

The shift began after the 2008 global financial crisis dealt a severe blow to Dafen's export-dependent replica business, prompting the village to embrace original art creation amid changing market demands.

Government initiatives helped Dafen diversify its industrial structure, expand domestic sales and attract established art enterprises while encouraging original creative work.

Ha Jung Mi, a People's Daily Online journalist from South Korea, tried oil painting under an artist's guidance during her visit. "It's a beautiful way to heal and calm the soul," said Ha, who hopes to paint again.

Ha Jung Mi, a People's Daily Online journalist from South Korea, tries oil painting for the first time. (People's Daily Online/Li Ze)

Longgang district officials have supported Dafen's transformation by helping local galleries join international exhibitions to expand their global reach.

Art dealers in Dafen have modernized their approach, using e-commerce and social media platforms to attract new customers and showcase traditional art.

Long Tengfei, president of the Dafen Fine Arts Industry Association, sees vast potential in the Chinese art market as more people turn to art to enrich their lives. Long said that the association will continue to foster creativity, draw in young artists, nurture the next generation of talent, expand globally, and help Dafen village better integrate into the global art market.

Long Tengfei, president of the Dafen Fine Arts Industry Association, poses for a picture with a painting by a young artist in Dafen village. (People's Daily Online/Sun Shuyu)

