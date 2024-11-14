Over 4,300 new technologies, products shine at China Hi-Tech Fair
SHENZHEN, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The 26th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) kicked off on Thursday in south China's tech hub of Shenzhen, attracting more than 5,000 enterprises and international organizations from over 100 countries and regions.
During the three-day event, more than 4,300 new technologies, products and achievements will be released, including a number of advanced intelligent robots, artificial intelligence digital avatar products, and intelligent terminal applications, according to the organizer.
Enterprises and institutions from the United States, France, the Republic of Korea, Australia, Canada, Denmark and other countries and regions have organized groups to participate in the exhibition, bringing their latest cutting-edge technologies.
The annual CHTF, inaugurated in 1999, is the largest and the most influential science and technology fair in China.
Photos
- Miao people celebrate traditional New Year and Guzang Festival in SW China's Guizhou
- Unique rural tradition attracts visitors to east China's Huangling Village
- Golden avenue's enchanting late-autumn scenery in SW China's Guizhou
- In pics: Picturesque early winter scenery of Potatso National Park in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- China's Shenzhen named "Smart City of 2024" at Barcelona expo
- China's Shenzhen sees more border crossings as visa-free policies expand
- China's Shenzhen to prioritize AI, NEV, biomedical industries
- S China's Shenzhen vigorously builds 'city of supercharging'
- Customers visit elderly product mall in Shenzhen
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.