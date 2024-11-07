China's Shenzhen sees more border crossings as visa-free policies expand

SHENZHEN, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong, has handled over 200 million border crossings this year, up 53.2 percent year on year, according to the Shenzhen General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection on Wednesday.

As regional entry and transit visa exemption policies are refined and custom clearance is facilitated, the movement of people between Hong Kong, Macao and the Chinese mainland continues to surge, the station said.

Since January, Shenzhen's border ports have processed over 65 million mainland residents and more than 131 million residents of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, with those figures up 43 percent and 57.5 percent, respectively, year on year.

This year has seen daily inbound and outbound traveler numbers surpass record highs multiple times after the custom operations were fully resumed in early 2023, with the current record at 977,000.

In response to the increasing border traffic, the Shenzhen station has implemented multiple measures to improve efficiency and ensure smooth border clearance.

