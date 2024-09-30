Stunning drone show lights up skies over Shenzhen Bay

(People's Daily App) 14:58, September 30, 2024

In celebration of China's National Day, an extraordinary light show featuring 10,197 drones shined above Shenzhen Bay, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province on Thursday, September 26. The drones formed various patterns and words in the air, setting a new Guinness World Record for most drones displaying coordinated patterns simultaneously. Did you catch this breathtaking spectacle?

(Video source: Shenzhen nanshan; compiled by Zhang Yangqian)

