China's drone industry rapidly advancing, driving the low-altitude economy

A staff member operates a drone at the booth of Chinese drone maker DJI at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. Lasting from April 13 to 18, the expo themed "Share Open Opportunities, Co-create a Better Life" hosts over 4,000 brands from 71 countries and regions, showcasing their novel and upmarket products for global consumers. (Photo: Xinhua)

China's drone sector is developing rapidly, with 1.875 million drones registered nationwide as of June 2024, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on Tuesday. Experts suggest that the widespread application of drones across various sectors is driving growth in the low-altitude economy.

As of June 2024, over 14,000 commercial drone enterprises were registered in China with more than 225,000 pilot licenses issued, according to the CAAC, as reported by CCTV News on Tuesday. From January to June this year, civil drones in China accumulated a total of 9.816 million flight hours, representing an increase of 134,000 hours compared to the same period last year.

The data was released at the 3rd China Civil UAS Development International Forum which opened in Changchun, Northeast China's Jilin Province on Tuesday.

The forum focused on regulations and the development of low-altitude flight services, analyzing policies and sharing operational practices to stimulate innovation and promote high-quality development of the low-altitude economy, according to CAAC.

Experts noted that the low-altitude economy and general aviation industry—both with substantial potential—are emerging as key areas for cultivating new growth drivers in China. Many cities are increasingly recognizing these sectors as promising "new tracks" for development.

"Drones are crucial for driving industry development as an emerging application. This forum will further explore topics related to drone governance and applications," Zhang Yi, CEO of iiMedia Research Institute, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

According to China's Ministry of Transport, at least 29 provinces, including autonomous regions and municipalities, have included "low-altitude economy" in 2024 government work reports.

