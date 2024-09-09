In pics: 2024 Low Altitude Economic Development Conference in Wuhu, E China

Xinhua) 09:54, September 09, 2024

Visitors view an electric aircraft at an exhibition of the 2024 Low Altitude Economic Development Conference in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

An exhibition displaying unmanned aerial vehicles, manned aircraft, airspace management systems, and other innovative hi-tech products of the low-altitude economy industry was held in Wuhu City during the ongoing 2024 Low Altitude Economic Development Conference (LAEC).

As part of the three-day LAEC, the exhibition showcases low-altitude application scenarios in transportation, city management, emergency rescue, and many other fields.

A visitor learns about a low-altitude sensing system at an exhibition of the 2024 Low Altitude Economic Development Conference in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

A visitor learns about an inspection drone at an exhibition of the 2024 Low Altitude Economic Development Conference in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

A signing ceremony of major projects is held during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Low Altitude Economic Development Conference in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

Visitors view an electric aircraft at an exhibition of the 2024 Low Altitude Economic Development Conference in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

A visitor takes photos of the digital low-altitude brain product used for urban airspace management at an exhibition of the 2024 Low Altitude Economic Development Conference in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

A visitor takes an electric aircraft at an exhibition of the 2024 Low Altitude Economic Development Conference in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

A low-altitude aircraft makes a flight demonstration outside the venue of the 2024 Low Altitude Economic Development Conference in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

Visitors view an aerial emergency command aircraft at an exhibition of the 2024 Low Altitude Economic Development Conference in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

A visitor takes a flight simulator at an exhibition of the 2024 Low Altitude Economic Development Conference in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)