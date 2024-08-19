Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei low-altitude economy industry alliance established

Xinhua) 09:45, August 19, 2024

TIANJIN, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei low-altitude economy industry alliance was established on Saturday in north China's Tianjin Municipality, with 33 related projects being officially signed.

The projects include the construction of a low-temperature battery production line and supporting facilities, and the overall planning of a low-altitude public route in a science park, among others.

Guests from Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei Province, attended the ceremony, and watched a drone show demonstrating low-altitude application scenarios and business models in the air.

Guo Kangwei, head of the Baodi District of Tianjin, said the low-altitude economy is a typical representative of new quality productive forces, a new engine of economic growth and a new track of industrial development.

Baodi is vigorously promoting the deep integration of scientific and technological innovation and industrial innovation, and accelerating the cultivation of low-altitude economy-related industrial clusters, Guo said.

