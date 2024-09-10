We Are China

Awe-inspiring drone light show

(People's Daily App) 16:26, September 10, 2024

A mesmerizing light show featuring 2,024 drones captivated audiences on Thursday night, welcoming the 2024 Low-Altitude Economic Development Conference in Wuhu, Anhui Province.

(Compiled by Zou Yun)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)