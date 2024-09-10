Home>>
Awe-inspiring drone light show
(People's Daily App) 16:26, September 10, 2024
A mesmerizing light show featuring 2,024 drones captivated audiences on Thursday night, welcoming the 2024 Low-Altitude Economic Development Conference in Wuhu, Anhui Province.
(Compiled by Zou Yun)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
