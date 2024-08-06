Dedicated drone area added for 1st time to Airshow China

08:48, August 06, 2024 By Liu Xuanzun ( Global Times

This photo taken on Nov. 10, 2022 shows a CH-6 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) displayed at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, in Zhuhai. (Photo: Xinhua)

China's largest aviation and aerospace exhibition will for the first time add a dedicated area for unmanned systems amid fast development and military applications of drones, with experts saying on Monday that China's drone technologies and industrial capabilities have reached a very high level.

The 15th China International Aviation &Aerospace exhibition, scheduled to be held from November 12 to 17 in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province, held a 100-day countdown ceremony on Sunday as preparations entered their final stage, according to a press release posted by the event's social media account on Sunday.

Also known in short as Airshow China or Zhuhai Airshow, the exhibition of this year will be the largest ever, featuring 13 halls, 120,000 square meters of indoor areas and 230,000 square meters of outdoor areas, according to the press release.

The expo will for the first time add an unmanned system demonstration area, consisting of an area for unmanned surface vessels and an area for unmanned aerial vehicles.

Unmanned aerial vehicles will deliver flight performances, and equipment such as a "land aircraft carrier" drone will make global debuts.

Air shows often reflect development trends in aviation technologies and equipment. Now, unmanned systems, both civilian or military, have become a very important direction in which technologies develop, Wang Ya'nan, chief editor of Beijing-based Aerospace Knowledge magazine, told the Global Times on Monday.

In recent regional conflicts, the world has seen drones playing very effective roles to an extent that they have already changed the ways wars are fought, Wang said.

The new addition to Airshow China indicates how much China values drone technologies, Wang said. "It also shows that China has reached a very high level in terms of drone technologies and industrial capabilities, or there will not be many items to display on such a big show," he said.

Drones aside, some 800 Chinese and foreign exhibitors will bring some of their most cutting-edge products to this year's air show. In particular, Chinese firms will display China's innovative achievements in the fields of aviation, aerospace and national defense, and some of the items will make their public appearances for the first time, per the press release.

After eight years of absence, the Russian Knights aerobatic demonstration team will send six Su-35S fighter jets to join the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force's Bayi and Red Falcon aerobatic teams in flight performances at Airshow China, the event organizer announced.

