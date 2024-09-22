2024 Chengdu International Low-altitude Equipment and Services Expo kicks off

Xinhua) 10:26, September 22, 2024

A visitor tries a simulated piloting device for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) at the 2024 Chengdu International Low-altitude Equipment and Services Expo in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2024. The 2024 China (Chengdu) International Low-altitude Economic Partnership Conference &2024 Chengdu International Low-altitude Equipment and Services Expo is held here from Sept. 19 to 21, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and new products in low-altitude economy. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2024 shows a hangar platform for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) displayed at the 2024 Chengdu International Low-altitude Equipment and Services Expo in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

Visitors view an unmanned helicopter for emergency and firefighting operation displayed at the 2024 Chengdu International Low-altitude Equipment and Services Expo in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2024 shows firefighting and rescue equipment displayed at the 2024 Chengdu International Low-altitude Equipment and Services Expo in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2024 shows an electric aircraft displayed at the 2024 Chengdu International Low-altitude Equipment and Services Expo in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2024 shows a scene of the 2024 Chengdu International Low-altitude Equipment and Services Expo in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

Visitors look at unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) products at the 2024 Chengdu International Low-altitude Equipment and Services Expo in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

