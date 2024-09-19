Shenzhen’s Guangming emerges as tech, cultural hub

People's Daily Online) 16:45, September 19, 2024

Guangming district in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, marked its sixth anniversary on Thursday.

In the six years since its establishment, Guangming has transformed from a vibrant, promising area into a hub for tech innovation and eco-tourism. The district has also seen significant growth in high-tech companies and cultural initiatives.

A rising hub of tech innovation

Nihad Cheraga, an Algerian biomedical engineering Ph.D., serves as the development manager of Times High Tech Park in Guangming.

Cheraga was drawn to the district by its support for startups and opportunities for international professionals. She joined Times High Tech Park, where she leads efforts to internationalize the park and attract biotech companies to Guangming Science City, a key development project within the district.

"Guangming Science City is a relatively new project in Shenzhen but has quickly become a major center for technology and innovation," Cheraga said, adding that its business environment is highly favorable for company development and operations.

Guangming has continued to streamline its business environment, offering more efficient services to companies. Recent years have seen the introduction of new policies and the launch of a "one-stop" service platform for businesses. These measures have greatly enhanced the confidence of enterprise development and attracted more high-quality enterprises to settle in the area.

Over the past six years, Guangming has revamped its industrial structure, speeding up the transformation of traditional sectors while nurturing emerging industries. The district now hosts over 140 future-oriented industrial enterprises valued at more than 32 billion yuan ($4.5 billion). It boasts more than 2,000 nationally recognized high-tech firms and 751 specialized and innovative enterprises. Notably, synthetic biology has emerged as a signature industry in Guangming.

Envisioning the city's future, Cheraga said, "In terms of research institutions, I expect it's going to be the best in the whole country, maybe the best in the world. I would say it will go there because, with all the funding and the capital pouring in here, we will end up with the best technologies, the best equipment, the best researchers."

A cultural hub of diverse activities

Ehsan Hashemi, who holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Genetics, has been working as a postdoctoral researcher at Shenzhen Bay Laboratory in Guangming district since November 2021.

This year, Hashemi was invited to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with Chinese friends. Wearing traditional Chinese Hanfu, he experienced local customs, including sipping pomelo-infused wine, tasting mooncakes and enjoying the moonlight, immersing himself in Chinese culture.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to participate in such cultural activities, which provide a deeper understanding of China's rich heritage,” Hashemi said. “Engaging in these events not only enriches my experience living here but also helps bridge cultural gaps, allowing me to appreciate the traditions and values in China."

Guangming district regularly organizes cultural experiences for foreign talents during traditional Chinese festivals, such as Chinese New Year celebrations and Dragon Boat races during the Dragon Boat Festival. The district also hosts weekly English-speaking corner activities, providing a platform for foreign talents to socialize.

Last year, Hashemi joined other international researchers and professionals in a performance at the Guangming Culture and Arts Center. He called the center "the new cultural landmark of Shenzhen," noting that it showcases the city's diverse cultural scene.

A modern transit hub

Guangming district's subway network is expanding rapidly, connecting it to all areas of Shenzhen.

"The transportation system in Guangming district is impressive," Hashemi said. "It's efficient, eco-friendly, and well-connected, making it convenient to get around the neighborhood. On weekends, I sometimes go to other districts in Shenzhen by subway."

"Traveling to Guangzhou is very convenient because we have access to high-speed trains. I've traveled there several times," Hashemi said. He often departs from Guangming City Station, located in the district's center. The station offers 48 daily trains to other cities in Guangdong Province and operates routes to Hong Kong's West Kowloon Station, further connecting Guangming to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Guangming district continues to develop, focusing on innovation and improved quality of life for its residents.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)