Cultivating cultural oasis in sci-tech hub

SHENZHEN, July 28 (Xinhua) -- For Huang Yifei, a 28-year-old product manager at a medical equipment manufacturer, her daily visit to a local library in the southern metropolis Shenzhen's Pingshan District serves as a welcome respite from her busy work schedule.

Pingshan Library, an hour's drive from the city center, provides a unique experience that makes it stand out from traditional libraries.

Visitors can enjoy free vinyl record listening in an innovative music hall, featuring a wall covered with hundreds of records to choose from. People sit by the floor-to-ceiling windows equipped with headphones, immersing themselves in melodies that slowly wash away the day's stress. "Surrounded by lush greenery, it's a perfect escape," Huang said.

This is a lesser-known part of Pingshan, one of Shenzhen's newest administrative districts that evolved from an industrial park.

Located in Shenzhen, a vibrant sci-tech and advanced manufacturing hub in south China's Guangdong Province, Pingshan is home to global leaders like EV manufacturer BYD and smart device provider Honor. However, the district has also gained recognition on social media platforms as a "must-visit" destination, thanks to its novel cultural offerings.

The library regularly hosts engaging events, such as a recent civil law lecture by an esteemed scholar, which drew about 300 attendees. This event is part of a five-year tradition where visitors interact with prominent figures from diverse fields three to four times every month.

Lu Qimei, deputy head of Pingshan Library, attributes the advanced cultural offerings to the district's reformed management system for public cultural facilities. Unlike traditional government-run models, the new approach employs industry professionals to manage the operations.

Renowned literature scholar Zhou Guoping and architect Liu Xiaodu serve as directors of the district's library and art gallery, respectively, while experts from publishing, art, and other industries sit on the board of trustees.

"These experts bring fresh ideas and specialized insights that greatly enhance the library's operational capabilities," Lu explained.

The cultural services reform in Pingshan extends beyond the library. The district has integrated diverse resources to enrich its cultural industry landscape.

For instance, the government and a Beijing-based theater studio owner are collaborating to restore aged village houses into a hub for theatrical creation and artistic performances. Additionally, Maluanshan Mountain also located in the same district has been redesigned as an open-air natural museum, with digital introductions about its rich botanical and zoological resources available along the 15 hiking routes.

Pingshan has tailored its approach to ensure that all residents have access to quality cultural resources. "We deliver government-funded public cultural and sports services to factories, industrial parks, schools and communities," said Chen Lanlan, who oversees the district's culture bureau.

As China strives for comprehensive reform with culture as a key focus, Pingshan pledges to continue enhancing public cultural services, artistic creation, talent attraction, and cultural tourism development.

"Our goal is to serve up an even richer 'cultural feast' for our residents," Chen said.

