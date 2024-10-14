Customers visit elderly product mall in Shenzhen
A customer tries an electric mobility scooter at an elderly product mall in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 12, 2024. The elderly product mall in Shenzhen opened to the public recently, showcasing hundreds of smart home products under categories of home safety, entertainment, and intelligent caretaking, etc., meeting the citizens' needs for aging-friendly home renovation and living quality improvement. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
A customer tries a smart cane at an elderly product mall in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 12, 2024. The elderly product mall in Shenzhen opened to the public recently, showcasing hundreds of smart home products under categories of home safety, entertainment, and intelligent caretaking, etc., meeting the citizens' needs for aging-friendly home renovation and living quality improvement. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
A customer tries a physiotherapy apparatus at an elderly product mall in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 12, 2024. The elderly product mall in Shenzhen opened to the public recently, showcasing hundreds of smart home products under categories of home safety, entertainment, and intelligent caretaking, etc., meeting the citizens' needs for aging-friendly home renovation and living quality improvement. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
A worker demonstrates an intelligent walking robot at an elderly product mall in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 12, 2024. The elderly product mall in Shenzhen opened to the public recently, showcasing hundreds of smart home products under categories of home safety, entertainment, and intelligent caretaking, etc., meeting the citizens' needs for aging-friendly home renovation and living quality improvement. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
A customer tries a massage chair at an elderly product mall in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 12, 2024. The elderly product mall in Shenzhen opened to the public recently, showcasing hundreds of smart home products under categories of home safety, entertainment, and intelligent caretaking, etc., meeting the citizens' needs for aging-friendly home renovation and living quality improvement. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
A customer tries a bone conduction hearing aid at an elderly product mall in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 12, 2024. The elderly product mall in Shenzhen opened to the public recently, showcasing hundreds of smart home products under categories of home safety, entertainment, and intelligent caretaking, etc., meeting the citizens' needs for aging-friendly home renovation and living quality improvement. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
A customer tests his blood pressure with a smartwatch at an elderly product mall in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 12, 2024. The elderly product mall in Shenzhen opened to the public recently, showcasing hundreds of smart home products under categories of home safety, entertainment, and intelligent caretaking, etc., meeting the citizens' needs for aging-friendly home renovation and living quality improvement. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
