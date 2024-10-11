Beijing launches supporting services for elderly aged 80 and above

Xinhua) October 11, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has launched new supporting measures on strengthening service guarantees for its elderly citizens aged 80 and above, said the municipal civil affairs bureau.

The latest 20 measures involve strengthening demand surveys and basic guarantees, optimizing service facilities, expanding inclusive services, improving the supply of medical services, as well as making the relevant services more professional, standardized and smarter.

The measures are primarily targeted at the city's elderly individuals aged 80 and above, including those who are physically or cognitively impaired, said Guo Hanqiao, deputy head of the civil affairs bureau.

Statistics show that there are currently 698,000 citizens aged 80 or above in Beijing, among which 163,600 have lost the ability to take care of themselves, according to Guo.

