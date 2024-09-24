China vows to strengthen elderly care services

Xinhua) 09:49, September 24, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Civil Affairs has pledged to further strengthen the country's elderly care services to cope with the aging population.

Minister Lu Zhiyuan told a press conference on Monday that the ministry will work to put in place a three-tiered facility network for elderly care services that connects counties (districts), townships (subdistricts), and villages (communities).

Lu said that in order to optimize the service supply structure, community-based elderly care institutions will be strengthened and nurtured. These institutions will provide meal assistance, medical assistance and emergency assistance, as part of their home-based aged care programs, thus solidifying the foundational role of home-based elderly care.

Community-based elderly care services such as senior dining halls and rehabilitation care will also be improved, said Lu. He also added that the ministry will strengthen the professional support role of institutional elderly care by promoting innovation in elderly care institutions, and providing training in service skills.

To strengthen the elderly care industry, Lu said efforts will be made to support and cultivate professional, branded and chain-operated elderly care market entities, expand elderly care service consumption, and further develop the silver economy.

The ministry will also step up the oversight of elderly care services, Lu added, highlighting efforts to improve rules and regulations and formulate standards.

