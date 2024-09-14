China says to improve elderly care services

Xinhua) 09:33, September 14, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government has pledged efforts to improve elderly care services following a decision to gradually raise the country's statutory retirement age.

The function and structure of elderly care institutions will be optimized to expand affordable and accessible care, Tang Chengpei, deputy minister of civil affairs, said at a press conference on Friday.

Tang added that enterprises are encouraged to participate in providing elderly care services, highlighting the need to alleviate the burden of elderly care on families through various measures.

He also said that the Ministry of Civil Affairs will play an active part in building an elderly people-friendly society.

