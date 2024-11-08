China's Shenzhen named "Smart City of 2024" at Barcelona expo

A drone delivers takeaway at Futian Port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

BARCELONA, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Shenzhen, a booming city and leading technology hub in southern China, has been awarded "Smart City of 2024" at a three-day international exposition that concluded in Barcelona on Thursday.

The Smart City Expo World Congress, dedicated to enhancing urban quality of life globally, honored Shenzhen for its advancements in digital transformation, sustainable development, and innovative urban management.

Once a small fishing village, Shenzhen has transformed over the past 40 years into a modern international metropolis. With a population of 17.66 million, the city is globally recognized as a leader in leveraging technology to enhance public services and improve urban management. Its initiatives prioritize digitalization and sustainable solutions, setting a benchmark for smart city development worldwide.

The Smart City Expo drew over 1,100 exhibitors and 600 experts from around the world, focusing on strategies and solutions to make cities more sustainable, efficient, and livable. Key topics included mobility, public services, energy, utilities, and citizen engagement.

A Hong Kong citizen uses drone delivery service at Futian Port in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

The expo showcased cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics, virtual reality, sensors, and autonomous vehicles, all designed to enhance urban living. Among the highlights are smart bus shelters, advanced street lighting, solar-powered bicycles, and flying taxi prototypes, illustrating the potential of tech-driven solutions in city development.

According to event director Ugo Valenti, over 25,000 attendees from 850 cities worldwide participated in the expo. "They came to learn, exchange ideas, do business, and build networks that will help them transform their cities," Valenti said. "It's inspiring to see how we're contributing to a better world."

Over 50 Chinese companies participated in the expo, with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) hosting a pavilion that showcased 28 companies.

Cai Mingyong, a CCPIT representative, said the event provided a platform to highlight China's scientific and technological advancements, as well as Chinese companies' commitment to openness and international collaboration.

This photo taken on Oct. 8, 2024 shows the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

In response to the recent deadly floods in Spain - the worst in over five decades - the expo also spotlighted disaster management innovations. One notable solution is an early warning flood prevention system developed by Swedish company Axis Communications, demonstrating the vital role of technology in addressing natural catastrophes.

The Software Republique consortium unveiled an electric "pop-up" vehicle that can be configured as a mobile medical center with AI assistance. According to Julien Philibert, program manager at Renault/Software Republique, this vehicle can assist in locating nearby doctors and facilitate video communication and data checks through an AI-powered nurse.

"The fact that some of the solutions presented here helped in the response to the Valencia flooding is proof that our efforts are making a tangible difference," Valenti said. "This event has certified that our mission to foster sustainable and livable cities is more crucial than ever."

The expo is organized by the trade fair organization Fira de Barcelona.

This photo taken on Dec. 28, 2023 shows a self-service smart bookshelf at Shenzhen Library in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

