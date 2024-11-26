Home>>
The art of fancy Jianbing: a feast for the eyes and tastebuds!
(People's Daily App) 15:17, November 26, 2024
Amid the lively streets of Lanzhou, China, simple batter transforms into Jianbing, a delicious crepe, on a hot griddle as streaks of color weave intricate floral patterns. Each creation is crowned with a whole egg at its center, resembling a delicate flower in full bloom. More than just a snack, this visual feast blends culinary skill with creativity in cooking, where taste and visual presentation are equally important.
(Compiled by Di Chenjing)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.