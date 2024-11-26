The art of fancy Jianbing: a feast for the eyes and tastebuds!

(People's Daily App) 15:17, November 26, 2024

Amid the lively streets of Lanzhou, China, simple batter transforms into Jianbing, a delicious crepe, on a hot griddle as streaks of color weave intricate floral patterns. Each creation is crowned with a whole egg at its center, resembling a delicate flower in full bloom. More than just a snack, this visual feast blends culinary skill with creativity in cooking, where taste and visual presentation are equally important.

