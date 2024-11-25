Spicy, sour, and savory: A taste of mountain delicacies in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:20, November 25, 2024

Living amidst the mountains of Zhenyuan Yi, Hani, and Lahu Autonomous County in Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, locals rely on the mountains for their ingredients, crafting delicious dishes from the simplest components. One renowned local specialty is Shihu Piaoji (dendrobium herbal chicken).

The dish starts with free-range chicken from the mountain, cut into moderate pieces and salted for 10-15 minutes. The chicken is then stir-fried to release its moisture. When it turns golden, hot water is added, and the chicken is simmered into a rich soup. Once boiling, Dendrobium is added, creating a broth that is both sweet and savory—a perfect comfort on chilly winter days.

Besides soups and stews, Piaoji (chicken) can be transformed into chicken tofu. The breast meat is blended with pork and finely minced into a smooth paste, mixed with egg, starch, and salt, then steamed until tender. Topped with diced carrots and lettuce, this dish is ready to serve.

Another local favorite is wild sour jujube with cured pork trotters. To cut the richness of the pork, Zhenyuan locals add foraged mountain sour jujubes, slow-cooking the trotters until the flavors meld into a delightful blend of sour, sweet, and savory.

Then there's the pickled sour taro stalks—a dish made from seemingly ordinary taro stalks. Washed, chopped, and mixed with chili, Sichuan peppercorns, and sugar, the taro stalks are left to ferment in jars. The result is a tangy side dish perfect for stimulating the appetite.

Among pickled dishes, the must-have cold dish on Zhenyuan tables is Guihuo Lyu, which translates to "ghost fire green". This fiery dish, though simple in ingredients, is unforgettable. Fresh ginger, chili peppers, scallions, and garlic are mixed with soy bean paste and soy sauce, making a spicy, tangy salad that's both easy to make and irresistible with rice.

These dishes capture the ingenuity of Zhenyuan people as they explore their mountain environment, reflecting their deep love for the simple joys of everyday life.

This photo shows Shihu Piaoji (Dendrobium Herbal Chicken). (Photo/Liu Xiaoqiong)

This photo displays Chicken Tofu. (Photo/Li Haowei)

This photo shows Cured Pork Trotters with Wild Sour Jujube. (Photo/Li Haowei)

This photo captures Pickled Taro Stalks. (Photo/Luo Kai)

This photo shows Marinated "Guihuo Lyu." (Photo/Zhou Jie)

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)