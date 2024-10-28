Cambodia-China gastronomy week captivates food lovers

Xinhua) 09:26, October 28, 2024

A chef shows a roasted duck during the Cambodia-China Gastronomy Week in Siem Reap province, Cambodia on Oct. 26, 2024. A two-day Cambodia-China Gastronomy Week kicked off here in northwest Cambodia's Siem Reap province on Saturday, attracting food lovers. (Photo by Sao Khuth/Xinhua)

SIEM REAP, Cambodia, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- A two-day Cambodia-China Gastronomy Week kicked off here in northwest Cambodia's Siem Reap province on Saturday, attracting food lovers.

The event, themed "Good Food for All", showcased Cambodian and Chinese cuisine in 100 booths.

A group of chefs from South China's Hainan Province took part in the event, showing Hainan cuisine, especially the famous chicken rice.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Cambodian Minister of Tourism Huot Hak said the event was one of joint activities to celebrate the Cambodia-China people-to-people exchange year 2024.

"The event aims to promote the value of Cambodian and Chinese gastronomy, create attractive tourism products, and depict the culture, civilization and traditions of the two countries," he said. "It not only attracts national and international tourists, but also promotes entrepreneurship, innovation and the art of cuisine."

The minister said during the first eight months of 2024, Cambodia received 4.3 million international tourists, a rise of 22.5 percent. Of the total, about 538,834 were Chinese tourists, representing an increase of 47.7 percent.

"Cambodia is projected to receive 7 million international tourists, including more than 2 million Chinese tourists, in 2025," Hak said.

He said the future of Cambodia's tourism is inseparable from the inflows of Chinese tourists and investors.

"The growth of Chinese tourists is an important opportunity, not only to boost the development of the tourism sector, but also to create investment opportunities in different sectors," he said.

Cambodian Minister of Tourism Huot Hak (C) tastes a Chinese dish during the Cambodia-China Gastronomy Week in Siem Reap province, Cambodia on Oct. 26, 2024. A two-day Cambodia-China Gastronomy Week kicked off here in northwest Cambodia's Siem Reap province on Saturday, attracting food lovers. (Photo by Sao Khuth/Xinhua)

People visit the Cambodia-China Gastronomy Week in Siem Reap province, Cambodia on Oct. 26, 2024. A two-day Cambodia-China Gastronomy Week kicked off here in northwest Cambodia's Siem Reap province on Saturday, attracting food lovers. (Photo by Sao Khuth/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)