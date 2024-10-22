Cambodia-China Gastronomy Week to be held in cultural province of Siem Reap this weekend

Xinhua) 16:47, October 22, 2024

PHNOM PENH, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- A Cambodia-China Gastronomy Week will be held in northwest Cambodia's Siem Reap province from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, said an announcement from the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday.

About 100 booths are expected to showcase the best of Cambodian and Chinese authentic cuisine, the announcement said, adding that a gastronomy conference under the theme "Good Food for All" will also be organized at the event.

"This event aims to promote Cambodia's gastronomy and the country's rich tourism potential to international markets, particularly China," the announcement said.

It also aims to encourage broad participation and increase the interest of tourists and Chinese investors in visiting and investing in the Southeast Asian country, it added.

"It also seeks to strengthen good cooperation in tourism between public-private sectors of Cambodia and China and continue to promote the Cambodia-China people-to-people exchange year 2024 and the Visit Siem Reap 2024 campaign," the announcement said.

China is one of the biggest sources of international tourists for Cambodia. According to the Ministry of Tourism, Cambodia attracted a total of 538,834 Chinese tourists during the January-August period of 2024, up 47.7 percent over the same period last year. Of the number, some 50,431 visited the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap province.

