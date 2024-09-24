Youth plays vital role in fostering, advancing Cambodia-China ties

Xinhua) 09:51, September 24, 2024

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Young people play a crucial role in fostering and advancing Cambodia-China relations and cooperation, Cambodian officials and experts said here on Monday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Cambodian and Chinese youth dialogue, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Civil Service Minister Hun Many said youth-to-youth exchanges would inject fresh vitality into the development of Cambodia-China friendship and cooperation.

"Youths are the backbone of a nation's development and play a very important role in advancing the historical relations and iron-clad friendship between Cambodia and China," he said.

He added that youth-to-youth exchanges have created networks, trust, and better communication, laying a strong foundation for the development of Cambodia-China relations in the future.

Many also highlighted the excellent Cambodia-China relations, which were elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation in 2010 and then evolved into an iron-clad friendship and diamond cooperation.

"Our cooperation in all areas has a common goal of building a high-quality, high-level and high-standard Cambodia-China community with a shared future in the new era," he said.

"The relationship between Cambodia and China is a role model of international relations, providing tangible benefits to the people of both countries, particularly in the areas of trade, infrastructure, education, culture, and tourism," he added.

The dialogue was one of joint activities to commemorate the 66th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cambodia and China, and the Cambodia-China people-to-people exchange year 2024.

Sok Touch, president of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, said China and Cambodia are good friends and brothers, and young people of both countries have played an important role in fostering and developing Cambodia-China friendship.

"Close relations and cooperation between Cambodian and Chinese youths will inject stronger momentum into the socio-economic development of the two countries in a joint journey towards building a Cambodia-China community with a shared future," he said.

"Friendship between the young people of both countries is the future of the enduring Cambodia-China relationship."

Sok Piseth, vice president and secretary general of the Youth House for Cambodia-China Friendship, said young people will be the successors and builders of the enduring Cambodia-China relationship.

"The dialogue is a bridge connecting the young people of Cambodia and China," he said. "It is a platform for exchanges and an opportunity for mutual learning and building mutual trust between the young people of both countries."

Piseth said young people have played an important role in promoting culture and sharing knowledge and experience, as they have new, innovative and energetic ideas with the spirit of cooperation.

He said Chinese-educated Cambodians have become a key driving force in Cambodia's socio-economic development.

"They are also messengers of friendship, cooperation and culture between the two countries," he said.

Kin Phea, director general of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia, a think tank under the Royal Academy of Cambodia, said China is the most trusted friend of Cambodia and that ties between the two countries are rock-solid.

"Interactions between Cambodian and Chinese youths are essential to promoting mutual learning and cultural understanding, to building mutual trust, and to fostering long-term cooperation," he said.

"The future of Cambodia-China relations relies on continued investment in youth development and fostering collaboration in major areas such as digital technology, entrepreneurship, culture, education, and green development," Phea added.

Sovann Monika, a first-year student at the ACLEDA University of Business in Phnom Penh, said the dialogue was an important platform for young people from both countries to discuss ways to contribute further to the development of Cambodia-China ties.

"As a Cambodian youth, I have aspirations to share Cambodian culture, not only with China, but also with the rest of the world, and to fulfill my desire, I will try to study both English and Chinese languages," she told Xinhua.

"Cambodia and China have maintained close relations, particularly in socio-economic development," she said. "I expect that the Cambodia-China relations will grow stronger in the future, as China is a country that can help Cambodia to develop further."

Cheng Boramey, a second-year student at the ACLEDA University of Business, said the current Cambodia-China ties are very close, as China has provided a great deal of assistance to Cambodia for socio-economic development.

"Currently, I am studying the Chinese language, as it will not only increase my knowledge, but also enable me to communicate with foreigners because a lot of Chinese people have run businesses and invested in Cambodia," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)