China's top legislator meets Cambodian King, Queen Mother

Xinhua) 10:00, September 22, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and his mother, former Queen Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and his mother, former Queen Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, in Beijing on Friday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China and Cambodia are ironclad friends who share weal and woe and help each other. The leaders of the two countries have jointly led the building of a China-Cambodia community with a shared future into a new era of high quality, high level and high standards.

Zhao said China is willing to work with Cambodia to continue implementing the strategic consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, enrich the connotation of the Diamond Hexagon cooperation framework, promote the construction of the Industrial Development Corridor and the Fish and Rice Corridor, and push for deeper and more solid China-Cambodia strategic cooperation, to deliver more benefits to the two peoples.

Sihamoni and Monineath extended warm congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. They said that Cambodia adheres to the one-China principle.

They said that Cambodia stands ready to deepen practical cooperation with China in various fields and join hands to build a Cambodia-China community with a shared future, so that the traditional friendship between Cambodia and China will be passed on from generation to generation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)