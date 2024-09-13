CPC delegation visits Cambodia on ties

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Shitong, assistant minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation to visit Cambodia from Sept. 11 to 13 at the invitation of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP).

During the visit, Zhao met with CPP Vice President and Prime Minister Hun Manet, Prak Sokhonn, chairman of the Commission for International Relations of the CPP's Central Committee and first vice president of the Senate, and Minister of Inspection Huot Hak, as well as representatives of the Youth House for Cambodia-China Friendship.

The two sides expressed the need to strengthen strategic communication, consolidate political mutual trust, deepen interparty exchanges, and strengthen youth exchanges under the guidance of the important consensus reached by leaders of the two sides so as to make positive contributions to advancing the building of a China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era.

They also exchanged views on China-Cambodia relations and issues of common interest and concern.

