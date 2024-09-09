Home>>
Chinese vice premier meets Cambodian deputy PM
13:42, September 09, 2024
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol, also first-vice president of the Council for the Development of Cambodia, in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 7, 2024. He Lifeng attended and addressed the opening ceremony of the 24th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in the city of Xiamen on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
