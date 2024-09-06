China, Cambodia continue cooperation under LMC special fund

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China and Cambodia on Thursday agreed to continue cooperation under the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Special Fund.

Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sok Chenda Sophea attended the signing ceremony of an agreement over such cooperation in the capital Phnom Penh.

Speaking at the event, Wang said Cambodia has always been a major participant and promoter of the LMC, and the two countries have achieved fruitful results in the LMC cooperation.

The ambassador said China was willing to work with Cambodia to implement LMC projects, thus contributing to Cambodia's economic and social development.

Chenda Sophea said the LMC Special Fund has played an important role in helping develop LMC countries.

He said that a total of 97 projects have been implemented in Cambodia under the China-proposed LMC Special Fund.

LMC countries include China, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

