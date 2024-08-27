Senior CPC official meets Cambodian deputy PM

Xinhua) 09:03, August 27, 2024

Li Ganjie, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, meets with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Civil Service Minister Hun Many in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Li Ganjie, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Civil Service Minister Hun Many in Beijing on Monday.

Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, said that China and Cambodia are true friends who share weal and woe, and good brothers who trust each other sincerely.

Li said that China attaches great importance to developing relations with Cambodia and stands ready to work with Cambodia to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties and countries, push forward the building of a China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era, and deliver more benefits to the two peoples.

Hun Many thanked China for its valuable long-term support to Cambodia. He said Cambodia firmly supports China's core interests and is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields, including civil service affairs.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)